Tamara Keith and Joshua Johnson on Trump and recession fears, gun safety momentum

Joshua Johnson:

Well, this — we have come to this before.

I mean, remember the mass shooting in Las Vegas, and we talked about banning bump stocks. There are also a few different factors here. One is that the students from Parkland are not quiet about this at all. They're still working behind the scenes. So I think the grassroots piece of this may manifest.

Two is the fact that there was such a strong racially hateful component to the El Paso shooting, which brings up all these other cultural fault lines that also have to do with the president and his rhetoric. So that makes this a little bit hotter.

The third one is the mental health component. There's no evidence to substantiate that people with any kind of mental health issue are more likely to commit murder. And then, when we talk about mental health, where's the threshold? Are you talking about someone who's been diagnosed, who's being treated, who's being medicated?

For what medication? Are you going to screen people beforehand? Does that mean they can buy certain kinds of guns? What kinds of guns? Do you take the ones they have?

I mean, I don't talk about this much, but I take medication for anxiety and depression and have since the beginning of the year.