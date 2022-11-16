Give to PBS NewsHour now
Taylor Swift ticket sale problems spark widespread criticism of Ticketmaster

John Yang
John Yang

Saher Khan

Tess Conciatori

Taylor Swift fans hoping to score tickets to her upcoming tour have met a confusing and chaotic system. The problems sparked widespread criticism of Ticketmaster's grip on the market. Diana Moss of the American Antitrust Institute joined John Yang to discuss the issue.

John Yang
John Yang

John Yang is a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

@johnyangtv
Saher Khan

Saher Khan is a reporter-producer for the PBS NewsHour.

@SaherMKhan
Tess Conciatori

Tess Conciatori is a politics production assistant at PBS NewsHour.

@tkconch

