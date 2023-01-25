Teen volunteers staff crisis support line to help peers facing mental health challenges

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
William Brangham
William Brangham
Sam Lane
Sam Lane
Leave your feedback
Oregon ranks among the worst states for youth mental illness and access to care. William Brangham went there and found a system facing heavy burdens, but one searching for solutions. It’s part of our new series, "Early Warnings: America’s Youth Mental Health Crisis." A warning: this story includes discussions of suicide and depression.
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
Sam Lane is reporter/producer in PBS NewsHour's segment unit.
Support Provided By:
Learn more