Teen volunteers staff crisis support line to help peers facing mental health challenges

William Brangham
By —

William Brangham

Sam Lane
By —

Sam Lane

Audio

Oregon ranks among the worst states for youth mental illness and access to care. William Brangham went there and found a system facing heavy burdens, but one searching for solutions. It’s part of our new series, "Early Warnings: America’s Youth Mental Health Crisis." A warning: this story includes discussions of suicide and depression.

Listen to this Segment

William Brangham
By —

William Brangham

William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.

@WmBrangham
Sam Lane
By —

Sam Lane

Sam Lane is reporter/producer in PBS NewsHour's segment unit.

@lanesam

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch