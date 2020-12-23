Tennessee hospitals near capacity, with ‘mixed messages’ complicating COVID fight

Stephanie Sy:

Judy, just to underscore that point, at least 25 Tennessee hospitals had completely full ICUs last week.

And the main problem when we talk about capacity is staffing. More than 3,000 Tennesseans are currently hospitalized from COVID. The state reported more than 4,400 new cases and 133 deaths yesterday. And more than 6,200 people have died since the pandemic began.

Chattanooga is seeing its share of all of this, unfortunately.

And Andy Berke is the mayor. He joins me now.

Mayor Berke, thank you so much for being with us.

How are things in Chattanooga? And what is your greatest concern right now?