Tennessee legislature opens contentious special session over gun reform

Tennessee lawmakers returned to the state capitol this week for a special legislative session in response to the Covenant School shooting, where three children and three school staff members were killed in March. Laura Barrón-López discussed what lawmakers will or won’t do amid public outcry with Nashville Public Radio’s Blaise Gainey.

