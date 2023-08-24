Tennessee legislature opens contentious special session over gun reform

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Laura Barrón-López
Laura Barrón-López
Ali Schmitz
Ali Schmitz
Tennessee lawmakers returned to the state capitol this week for a special legislative session in response to the Covenant School shooting, where three children and three school staff members were killed in March. Laura Barrón-López discussed what lawmakers will or won’t do amid public outcry with Nashville Public Radio’s Blaise Gainey.
Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.
