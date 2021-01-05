Tensions rise as Congress prepares to certify election results

Amy Klobuchar:

They're right.

We have a group of senators and House members that are literally just doing the president's bidding, instead of respecting the will of the American public.

And the first thing I want your viewers to know is that, on January 20, at 12:01 p.m., Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be inaugurated. That is because the way the process works, it's set up by an old statute in the 1800s that we know that we have a growing number of what I call coup fighters that are senators that are from both parties.

We're up to over 24, 25 Republicans who have now made public statements, in addition to all the Democrats, as well as a number, of course, a majority in the House, are going to stand up to this and make very clear — and you keep saying certified, Judy.

I do want to correct that. We won't be certifying anything. We're just receiving and counting the votes, and then there's a process to object. And you have to have a member from the Senate and the House. But the votes have already been certified in every single state by both Republican and Democratic secretary of states and governors.