Texas governor seeks to pardon man found guilty of murdering Black Lives Matter protester

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Laura Barrón-López
Laura Barrón-López
Tess Conciatori
Tess Conciatori
Courtney Norris
Courtney Norris
Ian Couzens
Ian Couzens
Saher Khan
Saher Khan
Leave your feedback
A politically charged murder conviction in Texas is testing Gov. Greg Abbott's pardon power. At the governor's request, a state board is looking into whether to recommend a pardon for a man convicted of killing an armed protester during the 2020 George Floyd protests. Laura Barrón-López discussed the case and political implications with Jeff Sharlet.
Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.
Tess Conciatori is a politics production assistant at PBS NewsHour.
Courtney Norris is the deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris
Saher Khan is a reporter-producer for the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more