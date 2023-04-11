Texas governor seeks to pardon man found guilty of murdering Black Lives Matter protester

Laura Barrón-López
By —

Laura Barrón-López

Tess Conciatori
By —

Tess Conciatori

Courtney Norris
By —

Courtney Norris

By —

Ian Couzens

Saher Khan
By —

Saher Khan

Audio

A politically charged murder conviction in Texas is testing Gov. Greg Abbott's pardon power. At the governor's request, a state board is looking into whether to recommend a pardon for a man convicted of killing an armed protester during the 2020 George Floyd protests. Laura Barrón-López discussed the case and political implications with Jeff Sharlet.

Listen to this Segment

Laura Barrón-López
By —

Laura Barrón-López

Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.

Tess Conciatori
By —

Tess Conciatori

Tess Conciatori is a politics production assistant at PBS NewsHour.

@tkconch
Courtney Norris
By —

Courtney Norris

Courtney Norris is the deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris

@courtneyknorris
By —

Ian Couzens

Saher Khan
By —

Saher Khan

Saher Khan is a reporter-producer for the PBS NewsHour.

@SaherMKhan

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch