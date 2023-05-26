Texas lawmakers move to impeach state’s controversial attorney general

Sergio Martinez-Beltran:

That's a great question.

This Republican legislature has stand by Paxton all these years, but then it's just now that we're seeing some Republicans starting to push back and question, honestly, Paxton's ability to serve the state.

I think the time — the timing here, it's clear, right? These allegations that Paxton fired four former employees for reporting him to the FBI ended up in a lawsuit. And there's a settlement agreement, a $3.3 million settlement agreement, that the Texas legislature is responsible to fund.

And Republican lawmakers don't want to pay for that money. They say it's too much. And they also say that the taxpayers will be paying for Paxton's alleged wrongdoings, and that that's not fair. And so that's where we are.

The House investigative committee decided to hire four investigators to look into the settlement and the evidence around this settlement. And they have decided that it was all Paxton's wrongdoings, and that maybe the legislature should not pay for it.