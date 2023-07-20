Texas women testify in lawsuit claiming abortion restrictions put their lives in jeopardy

Sarah Varney, KFF Health News:

So she and her husband did end up going to a state out east for an abortion. She also has two children. So she had to find someone to watch her children for her.

She talked about how, when she was facing this decision, that she didn't want her children to see her growing belly, knowing that this pregnancy was not viable. And then she also really talked very movingly about how she wanted to be healthy so that she could be a mother to her current children, so that she could be a wife and a physician to her patients.

This was incredibly moving testimony and not something that we have heard before since Dobbs. It was interesting. On cross-examination, the state — attorneys for the state really had a hard time figuring out what kinds of questions just to ask her.

And it was a very — there were very awkward moments in the courtroom. There was one point where the attorney said, "Did the attorney general, Ken Paxton, ever tell you that you couldn't get an abortion?"

She said: "I have not spoken to the attorney general."

That — she was asked the fact that she was over 35 when she was pregnant with this pregnancy that was nonviable. Was that considered a — quote — "geriatric pregnancy?" Very awkward moments. I think many of us who have had children, who've had miscarriages, who've maybe had them over 35, it was a cringeworthy moment in the courtroom.