‘Thank You for Your Servitude’ explores the powerful Republicans who back Trump

Judy Woodruff:

Many books have been written about Donald Trump and his presidency, but few have examined the motivations of the Republicans who initially were wary of him, but later pledged complete loyalty.

Journalist and author Mark Leibovich does just that in his latest book, "Thank You for Your Servitude: Donald Trump's Washington and the Price of Submission."

Mark Leibovich, welcome back to the "NewsHour." Congratulations on this book.

And I want to say, as you point out, this is not a book about Donald Trump. But you also make it clear what you think about him and what you believe he's done to this country.

Mark Leibovich, Author, "Thank You for Your Servitude: Donald Trump's Washington and the Price of Submission": Yes.

I mean, I think what's interesting is that the people who have been his biggest enablers, who have just been completely submissive to him throughout the last four years, who have supported him every step of the way privately have great ambivalence about him, to say the least.

I mean, I think a lot of the people who have been some of the most adoring supporters of his in Congress, in the Senate, Lindsey Graham, Kevin McCarthy, Mitch McConnell, will privately show a great deal of contempt for him.

Now, obviously, Mitch McConnell is an exception there. He's publicly condemned the president much more vocally than the others. But, ultimately, the president — or the former president has been made possible by the complicity of the Republican Party. Without them, he would just be another sort of glorified, geriatric golfer in Florida who watches FOX a lot.