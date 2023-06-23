The abortion legal landscape a year after overturn of Roe v. Wade

Laura Barron-Lopez:

The short answer is yes.

So, in the lead-up to this one-year anniversary, the White House held multiple events, talked to reporters throughout the week. Neera Tanden, the domestic policy adviser for the White House, spoke to reporters, and I was there. And she said the White House does not see this issue dissipating at all.

Some of that confidence comes from events like today, the Faith and Freedom Coalition event, where a number of GOP candidates repeatedly said over and over again that they were happy with the Dobbs decision and that they would support some form of a national ban to abortion.

I also spoke to the campaign today, and they told me that they're going to be highlighting voices like some of the ones we just heard, like Nancy, who said that she had to leave Louisiana and go to New York to get health care. The campaign also told me to expect Vice President Kamala Harris to be really the leading voice. They expect her to be out there and be the most prolific campaigner on this issue.

Compare — they said President Biden will be talking about it, but that she is going to be the leader on it.