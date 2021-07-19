The American athletes to watch during the Tokyo Olympics

Judy Woodruff:

The Opening Ceremonies of the Olympics are just four days away, and competitions in soccer and softball actually begin tomorrow night.

But the Specter of COVID hangs over these Games. More than 50 people in Tokyo connected with the Games have tested positive. That includes contractors and staff. It also includes some athletes, among them, an alternate on the U.S. gymnastics team who tested positive while training outside Tokyo.

Olympics officials say they hope to put on a compelling series of Games, despite it all.

With that in mind, we have a preview of some of the Americans to watch.

I spoke with Christine Brennan of USA Today shortly before she left for Tokyo for her 19th Olympics Games.

Christine Brennan, good to have you with us again.

Let's start, Christine, with an athlete who brings probably the highest hopes around her, and that would be Simone Biles, the gymnast already won so many gold medals.

Tell us, what are the expectations for her this time?