The charges Trump may face in hush-money case and where other investigations stand

Lisa Desjardins:

Even for us — we cover this all the time — this can be dizzying.

So I want to take our viewers through these cases. Think of them in terms of location and the types of prosecutors involved. Let's start in Fulton County, Georgia. This is the next case that we expect perhaps in terms of time. This is a local case in front of Fulton County. The question there, did Trump, President Trump, try to overturn the 2020 results in Georgia?

Charges there could include things like election felonies, racketeering. This is the case that we talked about the grand jury meeting on. The grand jury filed its report in this case to the prosecutor there two months ago. We're waiting for the prosecutor to make her decision. And that is expected soon.

That is the Fulton County, Georgia, case. There's a national case that also is incredibly high-stakes. The Department of Justice has a special counsel in a separate case that we have been talking about. That special counsel looking into two different kinds of cases, the classified documents that were found at Mar-a-Lago and elsewhere, and then also the 2020 election, whether President Trump had a role.

Now, that means possible charges there include things like document miss handling, which sometimes could be a misdemeanor, all the way to insurrection itself. The timeline for that is unclear. The special prosecutor has an open-ended charge. But there is some reporting that the idea is, this would likely happen before 2024.

Of course, former President Trump a candidate for 2024. That's the national Department of Justice case. One more case, for all four of them. This will be the last one. New York state is investigating the Trump investigation — organization, has been. A question there from the attorney general in New York state, did the Trump Organization lie to lenders?

This is about the organization, the business. It's a civil case. So this would not send anyone to jail. However, the results of this could be, if pursued, if it ends up this way, is, the Trump business could be banned from New York. Trial in that case is set for November.

So think of this, Amna, in terms of, we have got three major potential criminal cases and we have got one civil case that would really affect former President Trump's business. He is defending himself on all fronts. And we're seeing, increasingly, Republicans really ratchet up the rhetoric as well.