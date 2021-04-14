The common ground between law enforcement and activists’ call to ‘defund the police’

Erik Blake:

Some people are using the narrative of abolish the police. Of course, I'm not a proponent of abolishing the police.

But defund the police, in a local community like ours, we went ahead and reached out to the mental health community, the women's support services community, and actually engaged them and said, is the relationship that we have with you what you want? Are we doing a good job? Can we do a better job?

Are there things that you want to do that we're doing that you want to take from us? And our personal conversation was, no, we like our relationship.

But what I try to get across to my officers is, don't be afraid of that narrative. It doesn't mean that people are trying to get rid of you.

For years, we have been complaining, as police officers, that we have gone from being servers and protectors to everything from mental health advocates, to homeless advocates, to support advocates. So, they keep throwing everything on our plate.

And we're saying, so now that everything's on our plate, and they want to take some stuff off of our plate, we're saying, no, don't take that off of our plate.

Well, you can't have it both ways. So, it doesn't mean — for my community, it doesn't mean a reduction in personnel. It means help. We need to do this together. We're not going to solve — we're not going to solve these problems by law enforcement.