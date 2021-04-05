Chauvin’s actions were in ‘no way, shape, or form’ part of protocol, police chief says

Medaria Arradondo:

Once Mr. Floyd had stopped resisting, and certainly once he was in distress and trying to verbalize that, that should have stopped.

There's an initial reasonableness in trying to just get him under control in the first few seconds, but once there was no longer any resistance, and, clearly, when Mr. Floyd was no longer responsive and even motionless, to continue to apply that level of force to a person proned out, handcuffed behind their back, that that in no way, shape or form is anything that is by policy.

It's not part of our training and it is certainly not part of our ethics or our values.