The confusion and risks surrounding Twitter’s verified account changes

A blue checkmark on Twitter used to be a way for users to verify the authenticity of an account. Recently, CEO Elon Musk said people must pay $8 a month for a Twitter Blue subscription to keep the mark. As a result, journalists, politicians, celebrities and government organizations who did not pay have been stripped of their verified status. Amna Nawaz discussed the latest with Juliette Kayyem.

