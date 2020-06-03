The critical role parents play in shaping racism — and eradicating it

Charlayne Hunter-Gault:

More than 100,000 Americans have died from the COVID-19 pandemic, the vast majority of them African-Americans.

But studies also show that this group, especially black men and boys, face the highest risk of being killed by police, three times higher than whites. As cities nationwide boil over in protest over these twin epidemics, one expert says solutions lie not only with systemic reform, but with individual families.

She is Margaret Hagerman, assistant professor of sociology at Mississippi State University, and the author of "White Kids: Growing Up with Privilege in a Racially Divided America."

She spent two years embedded with white families in a Midwestern town, looking into the relationship between white privilege and racism, even in families that view themselves as progressive.

Maggie Hagerman, thank you so much for joining us.