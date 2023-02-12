The current hurdles to putting more electric vehicles on the road

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
William Brangham
Andrew Corkery
Claire Mufson
In last week's State of the Union, President Biden reaffirmed his administration's commitment to get more electric vehicles in American driveways. It's estimated that half of all new vehicle sales will be EVs by 2030, but the industry still faces infrastructure hurdles, policy challenges and public misconceptions. Forbes senior transportation editor Alan Ohnsman joins William Brangham to discuss.
