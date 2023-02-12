The current hurdles to putting more electric vehicles on the road

William Brangham
By —

William Brangham

By —

Andrew Corkery

Claire Mufson
By —

Claire Mufson

Audio

In last week's State of the Union, President Biden reaffirmed his administration's commitment to get more electric vehicles in American driveways. It's estimated that half of all new vehicle sales will be EVs by 2030, but the industry still faces infrastructure hurdles, policy challenges and public misconceptions. Forbes senior transportation editor Alan Ohnsman joins William Brangham to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

William Brangham
By —

William Brangham

William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.

@WmBrangham
By —

Andrew Corkery

Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.

Claire Mufson
By —

Claire Mufson

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch