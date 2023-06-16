The debate over Ukraine’s potential admission to NATO

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

Dan Sagalyn
By —

Dan Sagalyn

Audio

Leaders from all 31 NATO member nations will hold their annual summit next month in Lithuania. Ahead of it, some members, and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, are stepping up calls for Ukraine to join the alliance. Ali Rogin discussed the debate over whether Ukraine should be invited into NATO with Charles Kupchan of the Council on Foreign Relations and Evelyn Farkas of the McCain Institute.

Listen to this Segment

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

Dan Sagalyn
By —

Dan Sagalyn

As the deputy senior producer for foreign affairs and defense at the PBS NewsHour, Dan plays a key role in helping oversee and produce the program’s foreign affairs and defense stories. His pieces have broken new ground on an array of military issues, exposing debates simmering outside the public eye.

@DanSagalyn

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch