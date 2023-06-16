Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Friday on the NewsHour, a Department of Justice investigation prompted by the killing of George Floyd finds patterns of abuse within the Minneapolis Police Department. Severe storms rip through the southern U.S., killing several and leaving behind a trail of destruction. Plus, we speak with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez about why he's joining the crowded field of Republican presidential candidates.
