Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
and your donation will be doubled!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

The effort to ban hairstyle discrimination nationwide

Gabrielle Hays
By —

Gabrielle Hays

Casey Kuhn
By —

Casey Kuhn

Audio

CROWN Act Day is celebrated on July 3 in honor of the date when legislation prohibiting discrimination based on hair texture or style was first passed at the state level. NewsHour Communities correspondent in St. Louis Gabrielle Hays reports on what this means in her city.

Listen to this Segment

Gabrielle Hays
By —

Gabrielle Hays

Gabrielle Hays is a Communities Reporter for the PBS NewsHour out of St. Louis.

Casey Kuhn
By —

Casey Kuhn

Casey is a producer for NewsHour's digital video team. She has won several awards for her work in broadcast journalism, including a national Edward R. Murrow award.

@caseyatthedesk

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch