The effort to ban hairstyle discrimination nationwide

Gabrielle Hays
Casey Kuhn
CROWN Act Day is celebrated on July 3 in honor of the date when legislation prohibiting discrimination based on hair texture or style was first passed at the state level. NewsHour Communities correspondent in St. Louis Gabrielle Hays reports on what this means in her city.
Gabrielle Hays is a Communities Reporter for the PBS NewsHour out of St. Louis.
Casey is a producer for NewsHour's digital video team. She has won several awards for her work in broadcast journalism, including a national Edward R. Murrow award.
