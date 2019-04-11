The financial, political and psychological implications of tax reform

Amna Nawaz:

Well, the deadline for filing your taxes is right around the corner, on Monday. And this year is different for many taxpayers out there. It's the first year that fully incorporates big changes to the tax code.

All were part of a tax overhaul signed by President Trump in 2017. This winter and spring, many taxpayers have been expressing frustration or confusion about how these changes impact them.

Lisa Desjardins has the details in tonight's Making Sense segment.