The historic investments in the new infrastructure law and how they could affect inflation

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, this is a huge moment for President Biden.

Signing this bipartisan infrastructure bill into law is really something, a victory he has been looking for, that he has been wanting.

I was out on the White House lawn sort of shivering with all the other lawmakers. And what I can tell you and was maybe not visible on camera was that there were so many lawmakers, Republicans and Democrats, standing up and clapping during that event. So, it was really a joyous event, and in a rare show of bipartisanship.

Now, breaking down what is in the bill, this is a historic bill. As you said, it's $1.2 trillion, $550 billion of new spending.

Here's some key investments, also. There's $110 billion for highways, bridges and roads, $66 billion for passenger and freight rail. That, of course, includes Amtrak, the president's — one of the president's famous ways to travel. There's $55 billion for broadband Internet, which the White House says is important, especially during a pandemic, where so many people are relying on the Internet.

And there's $55 billion for water and wastewater to ensure clean drinking water for kids and communities. The other thing to note, Judy, is that the president, the vice president, as well as number of Cabinet officials, the first lady, the second gentleman, they're all going to be fanning out across the country to talk about this infrastructure bill and talk about the larger Build Back Better agenda.

Now, the president tomorrow is going to kick that off. He's going to New Hampshire. Now, the president's going to travel to Woodstock, New Hampshire. He's going to a Woodstock Bridge. It's an 82-year-old structure that has been on the state's red list for needing repair since 2013.

Then he's going to travel to Detroit, and he's going to visit a General Motors factory. It's sort of a reopening for the factory, because it's going to be retooled to specialize in building electric vehicles.

So this is really the president sort of hammering home the idea that this bill is going to have sort of direct impact on people, and that it's going to be, he hopes, felt pretty soon.

The other thing to note is that this Build Back Better agenda — that's the sort of part two of this that the president was mentioning today even as he was signing the bipartisan infrastructure bill — that bill is still sort of being negotiated.

But the White House is really hoping that the momentum from this first bill will carry that over.