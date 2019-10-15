The hot topics 2020 Democrats could debate tonight

Yamiche Alcindor:

Senator Bernie Sanders is eager to tell people that he is back and stronger than ever.

I spoke to a campaign aide for him for a long time today. And that person said, Bernie Sanders really had a piercing moment of clarity when he had that heart attack. And that person told me that he really wants to talk about how health care is now such a fundamental part of his campaign.

He sees Medicare for all as an even more important thing that all Americans should have, because he says that, if other Americans had a heart attack like he did, they might have all been bankrupted.

I did push the Bernie Sanders campaign and say, well, is he healthy enough to go on, and, frankly, is he going to — is the Democratic Party possibly going to be in a bad situation if he gets sick again if he wins the nomination, and then is getting — and then has issues during the general election against President Trump?

They told me — their response was, anybody could get hit with anything, people can die in plane crashes, people can also get in car crashes, all sorts of tragedies can happen. And they say, we want people not to move in fear and that they should feel comfortable voting for and supporting Bernie Sanders.