Where 2020 Democrats agree on gun violence policies — and where they don’t

John Yang:

Well, Amna, one thing notable, that was the last of the major candidates to release his gun violence plan.

And he chose this forum co-sponsored by Gabby Giffords' Gun Violence Foundation and the March For Our Lives group, the student group founded after the Parkland High School shooting, and this shooting, one day after the second anniversary of the Harvest Music Festival shooting here in Las Vegas that claimed 58 lives.

Fitting his role as sort of the moderate candidate, Joe Biden's plan had some moderate points in it. There are three main points. He wants to expand background checks, but, importantly, he wants to exclude sales between close family members. That's an exclusion very important to a lot of gun owners.

He also wants to restore the assault weapon ban, the ban on manufacturing new assault weapons. And for existing assault weapons, he has a middle ground, not a mandatory buyback, a voluntary buyback. Owners of assault weapons would have to choose, under his plan, whether to sell their weapon back to the government or undergo a background check and register in order to keep their assault weapon.

So, a middle ground on that — on that issue.