How the IMF is trying to reduce the economic fallout of novel coronavirus

Kristalina Georgieva:

So, what we're doing at the moment are two things.

We are engaging with governments to look at the countries that are at higher risk, either because their health systems are weak, or because they're commodity-exporting countries, and prices are going down, or they don't have fiscal space. They just have the money to be more aggressive.

And, secondly, we are discussing with our sister institution the World Bank how we can collectively support countries to make the right decisions.

And what we're telling everybody is, number one, invest in your health provision, especially targeted to more affected communities. Number two, immediately, put in place a plan, even if you don't yet need it, to help businesses and to help families to cope with economic impact, because what we have in front of us is a rather unusual shock that affects both demand and supply.

And that requires — that requires a rather unusual set of measures that we want countries to put in place as quickly as possible.