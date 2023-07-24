The impact of Israeli government’s controversial plan to overhaul judicial system

Yohanan Plesner:

Well, Israel is a democracy.

For 75 years, we had a relatively fragile democracy, but very vibrant, and we're very proud of it with its support among the Israeli people, but without a Constitution. So, in our delicate system of checks and balances, there's only one institution that constrains the otherwise all-powerful executive branch.

In this instance, this institution, the independent judiciary, the Supreme Court is targeted by this overhaul, both its ability to conduct judicial review over the government — and this is what passed today. And it is an additional plan. And this is probably a very important point, Geoff. This is just one piece, one chapter or one entire overhaul.

Now, when there was — when there were discussions of compromise as late as today before this — it passed, the government basically refused to agree that any additional constitutional changes will be legislated with a broad consensus.

And this is the main point. It's a chapter that passed today, and the government has an intention, the coalition, to continue. And this is why the protest is just intensifying, as we're seeing right this minute in the streets of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.