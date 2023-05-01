The issues behind possible Hollywood writers’ strike that could halt film, TV production

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Geoff Bennett
Geoff Bennett
Anne Azzi Davenport
Anne Azzi Davenport
Alison Thoet
Alison Thoet
Leave your feedback
The Writers Guild of America’s contract with Hollywood studios expires at midnight Tuesday, potentially affecting over 800,000 jobs if last-minute negotiations break down and a strike begins. Writers are demanding higher wages and better working conditions and say many of their concerns stem from the industry's emphasis on streaming. Geoff Bennett discussed the possible strike with Anousha Sakoui.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Coordinating Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more