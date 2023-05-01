The issues behind possible Hollywood writers’ strike that could halt film, TV production

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Anne Azzi Davenport
By —

Anne Azzi Davenport

Alison Thoet
By —

Alison Thoet

Audio

The Writers Guild of America’s contract with Hollywood studios expires at midnight Tuesday, potentially affecting over 800,000 jobs if last-minute negotiations break down and a strike begins. Writers are demanding higher wages and better working conditions and say many of their concerns stem from the industry's emphasis on streaming. Geoff Bennett discussed the possible strike with Anousha Sakoui.

Listen to this Segment

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.

@GeoffRBennett
Anne Azzi Davenport
By —

Anne Azzi Davenport

Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Coordinating Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.

@Annedavenport
Alison Thoet
By —

Alison Thoet

@alisonthoet

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch