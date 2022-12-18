Double your gift to
PBS NewsHour by midnight!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

The Jan. 6 panel is set to release its final report. Here’s what we know so far

Lisa Desjardins
By —

Lisa Desjardins

Matt Loffman
By —

Matt Loffman

By —

Winston Wilde

By —

Andrew Corkery

Audio

After nearly 18 months of investigations, the House select committee on the Jan. 6 attack is set to hold its final public meeting Monday. The committee is expected to take the unprecedented step of making criminal referrals, urging the Department of Justice to prosecute former president Donald Trump on multiple charges. Lisa Desjardins looks back at what we’ve learned so far and what the committee’s final report may reveal.

Listen to this Segment

Lisa Desjardins
By —

Lisa Desjardins

Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.

@LisaDNews
Matt Loffman
By —

Matt Loffman

Matt Loffman is the PBS NewsHour's Deputy Senior Politics Producer

@mattloff
By —

Winston Wilde

Winston Wilde is a coordinating producer at PBS News Weekend.

By —

Andrew Corkery

Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch