The Jan. 6 panel is set to release its final report. Here’s what we know so far

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Lisa Desjardins
Lisa Desjardins
Matt Loffman
Matt Loffman
Winston Wilde
Winston Wilde
Andrew Corkery
Andrew Corkery
Leave your feedback
After nearly 18 months of investigations, the House select committee on the Jan. 6 attack is set to hold its final public meeting Monday. The committee is expected to take the unprecedented step of making criminal referrals, urging the Department of Justice to prosecute former president Donald Trump on multiple charges. Lisa Desjardins looks back at what we’ve learned so far and what the committee’s final report may reveal.
Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.
Matt Loffman is the PBS NewsHour's Deputy Senior Politics Producer
Winston Wilde is a coordinating producer at PBS News Weekend.
Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.