WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 Committee hearings – The Final Report

The House committee investigating the Capitol riot will hold its final meeting Monday, wrapping up its year-and-a-half-long inquiry by asking the Justice Department to investigate potential crimes.

The committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans has interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses, held nearly a dozen hearings and collected millions of documents as it worked to create the most comprehensive record of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

The committee on Wednesday is expected to release its final report, which could include hundreds of pages of findings about the attack and Trump’s efforts to subvert democracy. Committee members will review the highlights of their findings at the Monday meeting.

Join the PBS NewsHour’s digital coverage beginning at 11:00 a.m. EST with a look back at key moments from the eight public hearings held over the summer and a look ahead to the committee’s final meeting. Watch in the live player above.