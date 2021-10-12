The latest health guidance on taking aspirin as heart attack, stroke preventative

Judy Woodruff:

Adults who are 60 years old or older should not necessarily take a daily aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke.

That is according to a draft recommendation from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, a government-backed panel of independent experts. The task force is revising several key guidelines and warning that, for some people, the risks of aspirin outweigh the benefits.

I'm joined by Dr. John Wong. He is a member of the task force. He is a primary care expert at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

Dr. Wong, thank you for being with us.

And I want to be as clear as possible about, exactly what is this advice for people who are over 60 and who are not yet taking a daily aspirin?