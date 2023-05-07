The legacy of Native Hawaiian swimmer and surfer Duke Kahanamoku

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
John Yang
John Yang
Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin
This Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we’re highlighting people whose contributions have often been overlooked. Tonight, we spotlight an Olympic swimming champion and “father of modern surfing,” Duke Kahanamoku.
