The legal battle in Oklahoma over public funding for a religious charter school

For several years, the Supreme Court has been lowering the barrier between church and state in education. Now, Oklahoma officials have approved what would be the nation's first publicly funded religious charter school, setting off a court battle that will likely end up at the Supreme Court. John Yang speaks with the NewsHour’s Oklahoma City communities correspondent Adam Kemp for more.

John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour.

Adam Kemp is a Communities Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour based in Oklahoma.

