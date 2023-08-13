The legal battle in Oklahoma over public funding for a religious charter school

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
John Yang
Adam Kemp
Claire Mufson
For several years, the Supreme Court has been lowering the barrier between church and state in education. Now, Oklahoma officials have approved what would be the nation's first publicly funded religious charter school, setting off a court battle that will likely end up at the Supreme Court. John Yang speaks with the NewsHour’s Oklahoma City communities correspondent Adam Kemp for more.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Adam Kemp is a Communities Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour based in Oklahoma.
