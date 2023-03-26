The life and legacy of Native photographer Jennie Ross Cobb

This Women’s History Month, we’re spotlighting figures whose contributions have often gone unseen. Tonight, we look back at the work of Jennie Ross Cobb, the first known female Native American photographer, who captured personal images of her community.

