The life and legacy of Native photographer Jennie Ross Cobb

John Yang
Claire Mufson
This Women’s History Month, we’re spotlighting figures whose contributions have often gone unseen. Tonight, we look back at the work of Jennie Ross Cobb, the first known female Native American photographer, who captured personal images of her community.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
