The life and legacy of opera star Luciano Pavarotti, according to Ron Howard

Jeffrey Brown:

The result is the new documentary "Pavarotti," filled with a archival footage, interviews with family and friends and, of course, music.

There's his childhood in Modena and rise on opera stages, the worldwide phenomenon of The Three Tenors, Pavarotti, the celebrity who hobnobbed with rock stars, even as many in the opera world criticized the melding with pop, and the charity work that came more and more to occupy his time.

Director Howard was first known as a child actor, Opie in "The Andy Griffith Show, and then as a major director of films, including hit comedies like "Splash" and dramas such just "A Beautiful Mind," for which he won an Oscar for best director.

He's more recently turned to nonfiction looks at the lives of celebrated musicians, the Beatles, Jay-Z, and now Pavarotti.

And when we met recently at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York, a second home to the great tenor, I asked about the Pavarotti that emerged for him.