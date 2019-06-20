On Iran, former George W. Bush official calls for diplomacy

Stephen Hadley:

Well, there are about three options that are being talked about. You and your show quoted Senator Lindsey Graham.

There are some who say that there needs to be some retaliation, some military retaliation, to these incidents against Iran to deter further behavior.

Another option people are talking about is putting — the United States putting together, with other allies, a force to defend the tankers that come through the Straits of Hormuz, so that this doesn't escalate to the point that it threatens global oil supplies.

I think it's less likely, but I think a third option, very much along the lines of what Ambassador Araud has suggested, and it's something the Europeans could propose, which is, look, let's stand down. Let's have a freeze on the increasing pressure that the United States is putting on Iran. Let's have a freeze on the steps the Iranians have taken to increasingly move out of the nuclear agreement, and let's have a negotiation, and with all issues on the table, in terms of the problems with the nuclear agreement, Iran's ballistic missile programs, its activities in the region, and the complaints that Iran has about the United States.

That is a way to de-escalate it. The administration, President Trump says he would like a negotiation. The Iranians so far have ruled it out. The question is whether each could say to their own people that their toughness has now brought the other to the negotiating table.

Again, it's a way to stand it down, but I think it's relatively unlikely at this point.