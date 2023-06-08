The life lessons commencement speakers have given this year’s graduates

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Hannah Grabenstein
Hannah Grabenstein
Yasmeen Sami Alamiri
Yasmeen Sami Alamiri
Julia Griffin
Julia Griffin
Tim McPhillips
Tim McPhillips
Leave your feedback
It's graduation season and that means politicians, actors and even NewsHour journalists are imparting sage advice and encouragement to college graduates around the country. Here are some of the life lessons this year's commencement speakers passed on 2023 grads.
Watch the Full Episode
Yasmeen Sami Alamiri is the Senior Editor for video and special projects at the PBS NewsHour.
Julia Griffin is senior coordinator of digital video at PBS NewsHour where she oversees the daily production of video content for the organization’s website and social media platforms.
Support Provided By:
Learn more