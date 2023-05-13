WATCH: Biden delivers commencement address at Howard University

President Joe Biden on Saturday told graduates of a leading historically Black university that American history “has not always been a fairy tale” and that “racism has long torn us apart.” But on the nation’s best days, he said “enough of us have the guts and the heart to stand up for the best in us.”

At Howard University, one of the nation’s most prestigious Black universities, Biden warned of assaults on democracy and called on attendees “to stand against books being banned and Black history being erased,” a critique of Republican rivals including Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Polls show the two leading a potential 2024 GOP primary field.

Biden spoke after he was awarded an honorary Doctor of Letters degree.

As Biden spoke, more than a dozen capped and gowned Howard University students stood with their backs to him in silent protest over what they said were many forms of white supremacist violence.

The address at Howard University is the first of two commencement addresses Biden will deliver this year.

He is scheduled to address the U.S. Air Force Academy graduates in Colorado on June 1.