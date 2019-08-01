The long-term debt implications of Senate’s new 2-year budget

Lisa Desjardins:

Right. Great.

First, let's talk about recent debt increases. This is not the only one. First of all, this is about $1.7 trillion increase in the national debt. This comes, of course, after we saw a tax cut deal in the last two years that would also raise the national debt an estimated $1 trillion to $2 trillion. That is a lot of red ink that we are adding.

Judy, that is not the only issue here. Deficits are rising in general. And let's look at exactly how much. There we go. See the deficit rising? That is up to 2019. But let's look at the where the trend is going after this. Look at that.

Right now, we are on course for the deficit to just continue skyrocketing over the next few years. Now, as Congress passed this budget, as we told viewers, there was a lot of applause from lawmakers. There was compromise.

There were other lawmakers who said this is a problem. And a lot of them talked about the national debt.

First, let's hear from Republican Rand Paul and then also Democrat Ben Cardin.