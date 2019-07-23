Is new federal budget deal a short-term fix for a long-term problem?

Amna Nawaz:

Well, it is often easier to spend money than it is to save it. And that seems to be at the heart of a new two-year budget deal crafted by the White House and top congressional Democrats.

In a nutshell, spending on both domestic and military programs will go up, and debt ceiling limits are suspended until after the 2020 election.

Our own Lisa Desjardins, as always, is here to break it all down for us.

Lisa, there's a lot in here.