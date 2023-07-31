The military is changing how it handles sexual assault cases. Will it be enough?

Laura Barrón-López
By —

Laura Barrón-López

Dan Sagalyn
By —

Dan Sagalyn

Audio

After years of protest and advocacy, a new executive order from the Biden administration seeks to bolster the military’s ability to deal with sexual assault in the ranks. But how far-reaching are these changes and will they make a difference? Retired Lt. Col. Rachel VanLandingham and Army veteran Lindsey Knapp join Laura Barrón-López to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

Laura Barrón-López
By —

Laura Barrón-López

Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.

Dan Sagalyn
By —

Dan Sagalyn

As the deputy senior producer for foreign affairs and defense at the PBS NewsHour, Dan plays a key role in helping oversee and produce the program’s foreign affairs and defense stories. His pieces have broken new ground on an array of military issues, exposing debates simmering outside the public eye.

@DanSagalyn

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch