The modern relevance of the ‘Les Miserables’ hero story

Jeffrey Brown:

Most of us know with song, the recent Oscar-winning movie based on the hugely popular Broadway musical, both stemming from the 1862 novel by Victor Hugo.

Now comes a new "Les Miserables," no music, more story on PBS' "Masterpiece," told in serial form over six hours.

Dominic West plays one of literature's great heroes, Jean Valjean. West, too, wondered at first about the need for a remake.