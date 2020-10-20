The motivations and merits of DOJ’s lawsuit against Google

Amna Nawaz:

That's right, Judy

The Justice Department alleges that Google uses its enormous advertising profits to pay phone manufacturers to make sure that Google is the default search engine on your phone. This pattern, prosecutors say, has helped Google capture almost 90 percent of the search engine market in the U.S.

Now 11 state attorneys general, all Republican, joined the federal lawsuit. But Google, which has a market value of more than $1 trillion, says it is not using anti-competitive practices.

To unpack all of this, I'm joined by Dipayan Ghosh. He heads the Digital Platforms and Democracy Project at the Harvard Kennedy school. He also worked at Facebook, leading their efforts to address privacy and security issues there.

Dipayan Ghosh, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

Let's talk about what the Justice Department is alleging. They say Google is so dominant, it abuses the dominance and it's stifling competition. Here's a line from the lawsuit.