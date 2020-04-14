The new challenges businesses may face in a world changed by COVID-19

Suzanne Clark:

It's really complicated. How is it all going to be paid for?

One of the things that we have been looking at, for example, goes back to child care. If you're having social distancing, so you can accept fewer children or you need more adults, does that mean less revenue across more expenses?

So, how do you make that stretch? And I think it's going to require more aid. I think it's going to require, both at the federal level and at the state level, some assistance.

We know that some businesses will get back to work faster than others. It may be a while before people are comfortable going into big, crowded places again. So, businesses that rely on mass numbers of people might need more aid and more assistance.

But I have to say, there's a bit of optimism too, right? We're seeing a type of resilience and a coming together in a community, that it's really a beautiful thing, I think, for this country.

So, if Mr. Rogers needs to stay look for the helpers, I think we're also looking for the innovators, the scientists, the doctors, but also the business leaders, and how they can innovate. Whenever there's a great time of disruption, there's also a big period of innovation.

I was lucky. Yesterday, I interviewed a Harvard epidemiologist who said, one of the things about getting through this surge and this peak is, it will give the doctors and scientists a minute to look at the data and learn from it.

What did they see? Were children transmitting the disease? What do the immunities look like, et cetera? And that gives me hope that there's more learning and maybe quicker learning to come.