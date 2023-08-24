The next steps in Trump’s Georgia case after his surrender to jail

Geoff Bennett:

Former President Donald Trump is turning himself in at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, tonight. He faces 13 felony counts tied to his attempts to overturn the state's 2020 election result.

It's the fourth time this year that Mr. Trump has faced criminal charges. A couple dozen of his supporters gathered outside the jail as the former president made his way from his is Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club to Atlanta.

Sam Gringlas is covering this case for WABE Georgia Public Radio and joins us now from outside the Fulton County Jail.

So, Sam, walk us through what the former president will experience as he surrenders himself and is booked at that jail behind you.