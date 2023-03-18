The opportunities and challenges of endorsement deals for student athletes

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
John Yang
Harry Zahn
This year's NCAA basketball tournaments have gotten the highest TV ratings in years. Since 2021, athletes have been able to capitalize on the popularity of college sports through endorsements and sponsorships. But for female athletes, it's also exposing the dark side of fan culture. Molly Yanity, a former sports reporter who teaches journalism at Quinnipiac University, joins John Yang to discuss.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
