The pandemic’s toll in 2020 and the difficult road ahead

Donald McNeil Jr.:

Leadership failure is the short answer.

You know, Donald Trump might have been the hero of this pandemic, and we might have gotten out of it looking pretty great. I don't think we would have ever had the kind of total lockdown and defeat of the pandemic that China managed, because Americans are too ornery to have gone along with those kinds of lockdowns.

But had we — we had a few — we had a few weeks, even more than Europe did. We got dinged by the virus in mid-January in Seattle, but we didn't have a big outbreak in New York until the virus probably arrived in February at multiple times.

And had we picked up the lessons from Italy, which saw that things were out of control and locked down really tightly, had the president and everybody around him taken everything very seriously and said, look, get indoors, the way the Italians learned to do, stop travel, adopt masks, as was done in Europe, and let's be careful, and let's unleash America's industrial and pharmaceutical might and build a vaccine, we would have done it.

And we would have probably on the order of Germany level of deaths, if we'd had that kind of leadership and that kind of determination to take on the virus.

But we didn't. We lost it all in denial. And then we didn't have tests for two months, so we didn't know where the virus was. We could have avoided lockdowns in many places outside of New York if we had known where the virus was.

And then we were just a headless chicken for an enormous amount in the early days of the pandemic. And we have been playing catchup ever since, and not succeeding. And the denialism has continued even to this day.

The president launched these great vaccines and hasn't taken one.