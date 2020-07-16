The policy goals Trump is delivering to his base during the pandemic

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, of course, the president has made immigration a central part of his administration. And it is a central part of his reelection campaign.

So, in this regard, the president has been looking at building the wall on the southern border. And the head of the Department of Homeland Security said that they are going to be bypassing some 26 or more environmental rules as they seek to build more and more of the wall.

And, as a result, things like the Clean Water Act and other things are not going to be things that they're going to be looking at as they try to put new barrier up on the southern border.

Opponents of this say that this is going to really hurt communities, it's going to hurt the environment to try to get this goal that President Trump has.

Another thing that the president and the Trump administration is doing is looking at asylum seekers. So there's been a lot of talk from President Trump about illegal immigration, but this is targeting legal immigration.

And in this case, they're using the coronavirus pandemic and saying that asylum seekers might be denied asylum in the United States if they're seen as a public health risk. That could mean that they went through a country that has an outbreak of the coronavirus.

It is, of course, important to note that the United States is leading when it comes to coronavirus cases. And there are opponents of the president who say that this is really the president chipping away at legal immigration. He's done so much when it comes to asylum seekers, including making them remain in Mexico, as we have noted on this show.

But this is focusing specifically on asylum seekers and their health.