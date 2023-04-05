The potential dangers as artificial intelligence grows more sophisticated and popular

Geoff Bennett:

Over the past few months, artificial intelligence has managed to create award-winning art, pass the bar exam and even diagnose illnesses better than some doctors.

But as A.I. grows more sophisticated and popular, the voices warning against the potential dangers are growing louder. Italy has become the first Western nation to temporarily ban the A.I. tool ChatGPT over data privacy concerns, and more European countries are expected to follow suit.

Here at home, President Biden met yesterday with a team of science and tech advisers on the issue and said tech companies must ensure their A.I. products are safe for consumers.

We're joined now by Seth Dobrin, president of the Responsible A.I. Institute and former global chief artificial intelligence officer for IBM.

It's great to have you here.