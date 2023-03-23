The potential personal and political fallout of a TikTok ban

Ryan Calo:

I don't think so.

And let me — let me say a little bit about why. So, first of all, the Chinese intelligence sector has perhaps the most advanced or the second most advanced spying capabilities in the world. And so, if the Chinese government wanted to get a hold of an individual's data, they wouldn't have to rely upon TikTok.

The way that TikTok could be useful would be to get an aggregate sense of American mood or understanding what Americans' patterns are trying to understand us as a people, or the young users.

But the Chinese government could just as easily — there are data brokers who are happy to share information about Americans with whoever pays them, including China. So, I just don't know that TikTok is the most efficient, plausible way for the Chinese government to spy on Americans.

That said, as I mentioned at the outset, young users or whomever who is using TikTok should be aware that their privacy is not adequately protected. And what we really need is comprehensive privacy laws in the United States to protect all Americans from all the tech companies that would want to leverage their data.